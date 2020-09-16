‘Desus & Mero’ Renewed for Season 3 at Showtime

The Kid Mero and Desus Nice just got some more than nice news.

Showtime has officially renewed their late-night talk show “Desus & Mero” for a third season. News of the pick up comes as the pair are producing season 2 from their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show, which is Showtime’s first ever talk show, is continuing to air its second season on Sunday and Thursday nights. Each episode sees the co-hosts giving their take on the day’s hot topics and chatting with guests such as Senator Kamala Harris, Missy Elliott, Dr. Anthony Fauci, The Beastie Boys, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Vice President Joe Biden and David Letterman.

The renewal announcement was made today by the premium cabler’s president of entertainment Gary Levine. Season 3 will premiere sometime in 2021.

“All of us at Showtime are so proud to have ‘Desus & Mero’ as our signature late-night series,” said Levine. “They are our very own ‘Bronx Bombers’ who knock it out of the park every episode, with their singular blend of hilarity, authenticity and relevancy.”

Desus (Daniel Baker) and Mero (Joel Martinez) are longtime friends and proud Bronx natives who came to prominence through their podcast “The Bodega Boys” and web series “Desus vs. Mero.” Prior to Showtime, their talk show run on Viceland garnered them a strong following which formed a jumping off point for their new show.

Prior to the show’s premiere in Feb. of last year, the pair teased that they were going to disrupt the late-night space with some “f—— cultural paradigm-shifting s—.” Almost two full seasons in, they’re well on their way to fulfilling that promise.

Produced for Showtime by Jax Media, “Desus & Mero” is executive produced by Desus, Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Victor Lopez, Suzanne Fagel and Mike Pielocik.