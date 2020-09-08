Derek Hough Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as Judge

Derek Hough has joined “Dancing With the Stars” as a judge for the show’s upcoming season.

Hough, a professional dancer on the show, will replace Len Goodman, who is exiting his longtime judges-table role due to circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Goodman, is expected to participate in another capacity in the new season of the ABC reality competition, albeit remotely from the United Kingdeom.

Hough, who was a professional dancer on the show from 2007 to 2016, will serve as a judge this season alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

The changes at the judges table followed the surprise announcement in July that Tyra Banks would join the show as host for the coming season, taking over from Erin Andrews and original host Tom Bergeron. Last week, the show announced a new cast for the coming season that includes Carole Baskin, Nelly, AJ McLean, Monica Aldama, Jesse Metcalfe, Anne Heche, Johnny Weir, Vernon Davis, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Justina Machado, Charles Oakley, Jeannie Mai, Skai Jackson, Chrishell Stause and Nev Schulman.

Fifteen years into its run, “Dancing With the Stars” remains a steady performer for ABC.The most recent season averaged 9.1 million total viewers across linear and digital platforms within 35 days of premiere, according to the network. The show is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm with Andrew Llinares and Banks serving as executive producers.

“This show has been and will always be incredibly special to me. Coming back feels like coming home and I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the ballroom,” Hough said.

Hough’s sister Julianne Hough previously served as a professional dancer on the show, then as a judge from 2014-2017.