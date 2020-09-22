Derek Hough Inks Overall Deal With ABC Entertainment

Derek Hough is expanding his already lengthy relationship with ABC.

The six-time “Dancing With the Stars” winner, who recently returned as a judge for this season, has inked an overall deal with ABC Entertainment. Under this new agreement, Hough will host and develop specials and entertainment programming for the network.

“Coming home to ABC and being given the opportunity to develop projects for them that are as much on brand for them as they are for me makes this even that more exciting for me,” said Hough.

News of his deal comes just one week after the season 29 debut of “Dancing With the Stars,” and just over a year after Hough signed a first-look deal with Universal Television. At the time, Hough was a judge on “World of Dance,” but sources say he is no longer under that pact.

“Derek is a creative force not just in the ballroom, but also every room he enters,” added Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. “He has been part of our ABC family for many years; the energy and dedication he brings to every project is palpable. We value his partnership immensely and look forward to the exciting and imaginative projects to come.”

Other than “Dancing With the Stars,” Hough’s most recent appearance on ABC was in this year’s “The Disney Family Singalong” specials. He also previously had a recurring role on the Disney-owned network’s “Nashville.”

On the film front, Hough made his feature film debut for director Duane Adler in the South Korean-American feature film “Make Your Move.” He’s set to embark on a Las Vegas residency next year with his “Derek Hough: No Limit” act.