Corona Chronicles: 13 Celebrity Moms — From Lady Gaga’s Mom to Brooke Shields — Share How They are Celebrating Mother’s Day During the Coronavirus

For a special edition of Variety’s Corona Chronicles, we asked moms to talk about how they are dealing in these unprecedented times ahead of Mother’s Day.

Here are 13 essays — from Lady Gaga's mom Cynthia Germanotta to Brooke Shields — about the messages they'd like to share.

Cynthia Germanotta

Co-Founder Born This Way Foundation and Lady Gaga’s mom

For those of us who can, one of the bravest things we can do is stay home, many of us even separated from our loved ones.

In the midst of these challenges, we’ve found ways to adapt by creating routines, learning to appreciate the little things, and celebrating life’s moments like birthdays, holidays, and anniversaries. Mother’s Day is no different — it’s still a day where we can express gratitude and kindness to all the moms and mother figures in our lives.

One of the things that I am reflecting on during this time is the value of connection. Like many, I find it challenging to endure being physically separate from my loved ones, but fortunately, I’ve found comfort in the unique ways we’re connecting. From Zoom birthday parties to more intimate FaceTime conversations with my girls, we’ve appreciated the opportunity to be there for one another despite living thousands of miles apart.

I grew up in a small town in West Virginia during a time of what many call true grit, and there weren’t examples of how to talk about our emotions, much less our mental health. It was as a parent that I learned — from my own daughters — how to be a more compassionate and mindful listener.

For the children in our lives, there is nothing more meaningful than taking the time to listen to them. We can start with an invitation for them to share how their day is going, what they’re enjoying or struggling with, and what their experiences are, but as guardians, we must equip ourselves with the tools to support them beyond that conversation. You can check out Born This Way Foundation’s Get Help Now page for helpful links and resources.

As @momgerm on social media, I also feel a special connection to our community at Born This Way Foundation, which I co-founded with my daughter Stefani in 2012 to help build a kinder and braver world that validates the emotions of young people everywhere. Through my interactions on the video series #TeaWithMrsG and our Channel Kindness platform, I hear from young people every day and feel inspired by their determination and genuine desire to support one another during this time.

Our young people are meeting this global challenge with a sense of resilience we can all learn from. My heart also goes out to families that are dealing with difficult circumstances this Mother’s Day. In The United States, one-in-three jobs held by women has been designated as essential, and many mothers, especially single mothers, are struggling to find 24-hour child care. For mothers who are working from home, they’re having to navigate working full-time, parenting full-time, and trying to carve any time out for themselves.

To all mothers, we are in unprecedented times, but we will get through this, and I hope you are kind and gentle with yourselves in the process. If you can, take twenty minutes to go outside for fresh air, write down something that you’re grateful for or that you love about yourself, or check in on a neighbor or loved one. Our research shows that those who live in kinder communities also report being mentally healthier — and we need that now more than ever.

While this Mother’s Day will undoubtedly be one we remember for years to come, I’d like to encourage all of us to make it memorable for the right reasons — compassion, kindness, and bravery. As my daughter often says, “It’s okay not to be okay.”

I only hope that we emerge from this filled with gratitude for the little and big moments in our lives, mothers, parents, grandparents, guardians, and children alike.

Thank you for all that you do and Happy Mother’s Day.