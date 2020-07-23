Denis Leary Inks Broadcast Development Deal With Fox

Denis Leary has signed a broadcast development deal with Fox Entertainment.

Under the deal, Leary and his production company, Amoeba, will develop and produce series for Fox. Leary may also star in any series developed under the agreement, which encompasses comedy, drama, and animation.

“Everyone at Amoeba is excited about this partnership and we look forward to creating new, cutting-edge content at Fox,” Leary said. “As well as using their luxury suites for World Series games and the Super Bowl.”

“Welcome Denis,” Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier added. “You’re paying face value for all tickets and twice face-value for Boston and New England.”

This extends Leary’s relationship with Fox, as he currently stars in the networks comedy series “The Moodys.” That show was recently renewed for a second season after debuting its first this past winter. The second season is slated to debut next spring.

“Through his warm, waggish and relatable portrayal as the Moody family patriarch, Denis has become a fast friend of Fox,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment. “His creative pedigree speaks for itself; and when the opportunity arose to expand our relationship with him to create new comedies, dramas and animated series for us, we leapt at the chance. As we ramp up our commitment to programming year-round, we’re honored to partner with Denis on this broadcast-exclusive deal, and we’re looking forward to seeing the incredible work that will come of it.”

Leary’s best known television role is the FX dramedy “Rescue Me,” which Leary also co-created in addition to playing the lead role. That show earned eight Emmy nominations throughout its seven-season run. Leary also created and starred in the FX series “Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll.” His other TV credits include the TNT drama “Animal Kingdom” and ABC’s “The Job.”

He is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

Fox has entered into a number of deals with television creators since becoming an independent network. In addition to Leary, Fox has signed deals with people like Dan Harmon, Mara Brock Akil, Jeff Davis, and Sarah Watson.