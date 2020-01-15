How to Watch Tuesday Night’s Democratic Debate

The stakes are high for the remaining Democratic presidential candidates as Tuesday marks the final debate before the Iowa caucuses. The six qualifying candidates will take the stage in Des Moines on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, and there are plenty of ways for viewers to follow along.

The seventh debate, hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register, can be live streamed on both their websites, CNN.com and DesMoinesRegister.com, as well as online streaming devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast, if you download the CNNgo app.

Following Sen. Cory Booker’s exit, the eligible candidates who will take the stage are former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and billionaire Tom Steyer.

The debate is expected to feature a Warren-Sanders face-off following a report that Sanders told Warren during a private conversation in 2018 that he didn’t think a woman could win the presidency at this time. Sanders has denied those claims and blames “lying” Warren staffers, but the comments are said to set the tone for the debate. As the two remaining progressive candidates, each could benefit from picking up the other’s supporters.

With the Iowa caucuses just around the corner, candidates will no doubt stress topics that Iowans care about, including child care, impeachment and electability.

Biden, Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg continue to rank highest in the polls.