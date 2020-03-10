Live Audience Pulled From Next Democratic Debate

The next Democratic National Committee debate will feature all qualifying candidates, but the event may be more notable for an element that will be missing.

Due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus. there will be no live audience when former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders, both vying for the Democratic nomination, face each other in Phoenix, Arizona, at the request of both candidates’ campaigns. CNN is scheduled to televise the event, which is scheduled for Sunday evening.

“The DNC has been in regular communication with local health officials and the Mayor’s office, which advised that we could proceed as planned,” the DNC said in a statement on Tuesday. “Nevertheless, our number one priority has and will continue to be the safety of our staff, campaigns, Arizonans and all those involved in the debate.”

CNN said it would also eliminate the press center and “spin room” that normally accompany debates “at the request of the campaigns and out of an abundance of caution.”