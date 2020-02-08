Democratic Debate: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar Take Aim at Pete Buttigieg

The latest meeting of seven Democratic presidential candidates on a debate stage began on Friday night in New Hampshire with a rapid-fire round of questions about each of the seven contenders’ electability and suitability for office.

Health care policy and the question of continuing investigations of President Donald Trump also generated heated responses from the stage at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., even if he is defeated in November.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Ind., took aim at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and his self-described label as a Democratic Socialist. “That’s the label the president is going to lay on everyone who is running” if Sanders is the Democratic nominee, said Biden.

Sanders narrowly topped Buttigieg in leading the Democratic pack in this week’s delayed results of the Iowa Caucuses, where Biden was a distant contender while polls indicate Buttigieg is gaining steam in New Hamphire, where the next Democratic primary will be held on Tuesday. Biden and Sanders also questioned Buttigieg’s level of experience for the job of running the country.

“Mayor Pete is a great guy and a real patriot,” Biden said. “He has done some good things but he has not demonstrated that he has the ability to get broad support across the spectrum including African Americans and Latinos.”

When Biden pointed out that Trump would have a field day with skewering Sanders as an liberal extremist, Sanders told the crowd they should not fear the Democratic Socialist label if he secures the nomination. “Because Donald Trump lies all the time,” Sanders said.

Sanders and other candidates weighed in on the impeachment trial of Trump that ended this week in an acquittal in the Senate. Trump and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) warned that the president may well feel emboldened to act now that he has proven his bedrock of support among his GOP allies in Congress. He singled out Utah Senator Mitt Romney as the only Republican member of the Senate to vote in favor of impeachment.

“The saddest aspect of this whole thing is you have Republicans in the Senate who knew better. They knew that Donald Trump is a crook. They knew that Donald Trump is a cheat. But they didn’t have the guts, with the exception of Romney, to vote against him,” Sanders said.

(Pictured: Pete Buttigieg)