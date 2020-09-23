Demi Moore to Star in Podcast Series Adaptation ‘Dirty Diana’ in the Works at Amazon

Demi Moore is attached to star in a series adaptation of the QCode podcast “Dirty Diana” that is currently in development at Amazon.

The erotic drama podcast debuted in August, with Moore lending her famous voice to the leading role. The podcast premiered as a six-episode series loosely inspired by the story of a fractured moment in creator Shana Feste’s marriage, exploring how two partners can find their way back to each other through perseverance, connection, and sex.

In addition to Moore, the cast of the podcast included Carmen Ejogo, Mackenzie Davis, Dayo Okeniyi, Betsy Brandt, Max Greenfield, Claes Bang, Penelope Ann Miller, John Tenney, Rhys Wakefield and Dolly Wells, with cameos from Gwendoline Christie, Rosa Salazar, Ava Grey, Lena Dunham, Melanie Griffith, Andrea Riseborough, Chris Diamontopolus, Lili Taylor, and Lesley Ann Warren. At this time, none of the other actors are attached to the series adaptation.

Feste and Jennifer Besser, who wrote the podcast together, are attached to co-write the series. Feste is also attached to direct. Both will also executive produce via Quiet Girl Productions. Moore will also executive produce along with QCode’s Rob Herting, Automatik’s Brain Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, and Justin Levy, as well as Jason Weinberg.

Should the project go to series, it would mark one of the few regular television roles of Moore’s career. She recently appeared on the Fox series “Empire” and in the series adaptation of “Brave New World.” She also appeared on the show “General Hospital” early in her career. Moore is primarily known for her film roles, having starred in movies like “Ghost,” “G.I. Jane,” “Indecent Proposal,” and “A Few Good Men.”

She is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Gang Tyre.

Feste’s past feature credits include writing and directing “Country Strong,” “Boundaries,” and “The Greatest.” Her latest film, “Sweetheart Run,” debuted at Sundance earlier this year and will be released by Amazon.

She is repped by Grandview and MARKS Law Group.