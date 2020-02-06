×

Demi Lovato Sets Talk Show at Quibi

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Demi Lovato
CREDIT: John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Demi Lovato is taking her talents to Quibi.

Fresh off belting out the national anthem at the Super Bowl and her Grammys performance, Lovato has signed on to host a talk show at the nascent short-form content outfit.

Provisionally titled “Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato,” the series will see the singer and actress conduct candid, unfiltered conversations with both expert and celebrity guests. The show is slated to explore topics such as activism, body positivity, sex, relationships, social media and wellness.

“I’ve always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation,” said Lovato in a statement. “We’re excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests, while finding room for laughter and learning.”

Lovato is also exec producing the project alongside Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye and Scott Manson, JD Roth, and Adam Greener. “Pillow Talk” hails from Goodstory Entertainment and SB Projects.

It represents the second collaboration between Quibi and Braun and Roth’s Goodstory, adding to a music documentary series focusing on the unsung artists behind the world’s biggest music stars.

The talk show is one of dozens of series in the works at Quibi, which also has a daily morning talk show hosted by “Girl, Wash Your Face” and “Girl, Stop Apologizing” author Rachel Hollis on the books.

Led by former DreamWorks Animation chief Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, the short form platform is attracting A-list talent across the board, and has announced a slew of projects including adventure series “Killing Zac Efron” with the “Greatest Showman” star. Efron reportedly fell ill while shooting the show in Papua New Guinea, before being hospitalized in Australia and returning home around Christmas.

Other Quibi partners include Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwicke, Anna Kendrick, Doug Liman, Laurence Fishburne and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media. The short form content platform has also ordered shows featuring Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Don Cheadle and Idris Elba.

More TV

  • MASKED SINGER: Ken Jeong. The Season

    Fox to Adapt South Korean Game Show 'I Can See Your Voice,' Hosted by Ken Jeong

    A year after Fox found a hit in “The Masked Singer,” the network has acquired another music-based format from South Korea: “I Can See Your Voice.” The network has ordered the music guessing game to series. “The Masked Singer” panelist Ken Jeong will host “I Can See Your Voice,” which will premiere on Fox later [...]

  • Demi Lovato

    Demi Lovato Sets Talk Show at Quibi

    Demi Lovato is taking her talents to Quibi. Fresh off belting out the national anthem at the Super Bowl and her Grammys performance, Lovato has signed on to host a talk show at the nascent short-form content outfit. Provisionally titled “Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato,” the series will see the singer and actress conduct candid, [...]

  • Issa Rae Portrait

    Listen: Issa Rae Talks Spider-Man, 'The Photograph' and the End of 'Insecure'

    Issa Rae isn’t jumping to be in a superhero movie, but that doesn’t mean she’s opposed to them. “I’m not going to block any blessings but I am tired of them ’cause I’m a huge [fan]. Since the third grade, I’ve loved Spider-Man, comic books, memorabilia, everything,” she says on this week’s “The Big Ticket,” [...]

  • Barry Keoghan attends "Go Behind the

    Barry Keoghan Exits 'Y: The Last Man' Lead Role

    Yet another setback has befallen the “Y: The Last Man” series adaptation at FX. Barry Keoghan, who was poised to play the central character of Yorick Brown, has exited the series, Variety has confirmed. He was originally cast when the project was still in the pilot stage back in mid-2018. Reps for Keoghan and FX and did [...]

  • Kalamatas Kitchen

    Imagine Kids+Family Secures Rights to 'Kalamata's Kitchen' Franchise

    Imagine Kids+Family has cut a deal for rights to the children’s book and digital franchise “Kalamata’s Kitchen.” The property was born in 2018 as a series of self-published books by co-creators Sarah Thomas and Derek Wallace. The pair have since inked a book deal with Random House Children’s Books for more titles to come in [...]

  • Liz Astrof Sets Fox Comedy Pilot

    Liz Astrof Sets Fox Comedy Pilot 'Pivoting'

    Fox has ordered the single-camera comedy pilot “Pivoting” from creator Liz Astrof. The project follows three women after the death of their childhood best friend. Faced with the reality that life is short, in desperate attempts to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond proving it’s never [...]

  • Ellen Goldsmith-Vein

    Gotham Group Sets First-Look Deal With Fox 21 Television Studios

    Fox 21 Television Studios has closed a multi-year first look deal with The Gotham Group. “We couldn’t be more excited to work with Bert Salke and his extraordinary team of executives at Fox 21,” said Gotham Group founder and CEO Ellen Goldsmith-Vein. “They have an unsurpassed record of successfully launching and supporting television projects that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad