Demi Lovato to Host 2020 People’s Choice Awards

Demi Lovato will host the 2020 People’s Choice Awards next month.

“Demi Lovato is an international icon and we cannot wait for her to host the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards,” Jen Neal, general manager of live events and lifestyle digital at E! News, said in statement. “Her authentic presence and dynamic talents will make for an unforgettable night.”

The awards show takes place on Nov. 15 and will be broadcast live on E!.

Lovato kicked off 2020 with the debut of her powerhouse ballad “Anyone” during a stripped-down performance at the Grammy Awards, in addition to singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV. In March, the artist released her self-reflective single “I Love Me,” following up with a collaboration with Sam Smith for “I’m Ready” in April.

She also partnered with Marshmello for the release of “Ok Not to Be Ok” on Global Suicide Prevention Day, which aimed to destigmatize mental health. In a collaboration with Finneas, Lovato also released “Commander in Chief,” an unapologetic track critiquing President Donald Trump ahead of the election and just in time for her performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

The People’s Choice Awards will recognize Tyler Perry as this year’s People’s Champion for his humanitarian efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic and this year’s protests for Black rights. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez is set to receive the People’s Icon Award for her role in “Hustlers” and as co-headlining artist alongside Shakira during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The awards show is produced by Den of Thieves and include executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.