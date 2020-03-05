×

Delroy Lindo Boards ABC Drama Pilot ‘Harlem’s Kitchen’

Delroy Lindo has officially signed on for a starring role in the ABC pilot “Harlem’s Kitchen.”

It was previously reported that Lindo was bowing out of the CBS All Access series “The Good Fight” as he negotiated a leading role in the drama project, which is described as an ensemble family drama set in a fine dining restaurant in Harlem. He has been a series regular on “The Good Fight” since it began, but will exit the show after the upcoming fourth season.

In “Harlem’s Kitchen,” Lindo will play Ellis Rice, a renowned African American chef who adds his infinite swag to fine dining at his iconic Harlem restaurant, Rice. Ellis’s kitchen is Harlem’s Kitchen, and everyone who walks through those doors is family — as long as they play by Ellis’s rules. A native of Alabama, Ellis landed in Harlem with nothing, and worked his way up through some of the toughest and most grueling kitchens in New York City. Through the tough times Ellis has always has his wife CC by his side. A true family man, Ellis is a devoted father to his three daughters — Zadie, Nina and Eden. But he knows only one of them has what it takes to fill his shoes, and carry on his legacy.

Lindo is the first cast member to be added to the pilot. He will next be seen in the Spike Lee film “Da 5 Bloods,” having previously collaborated with Lee on the films “Clockers,” “Crooklyn,” and “Malcolm X.” Lindo is also known for his roles in films like “The Cider House Roles,” “Gone in 60 Seconds,” “The Core,” “The One,” and “Get Shorty.” In addition to “The Good Fight,” his TV credits “The Chicago Code,” “Kidnapped,” and “Blood & Oil.”

He is repped by APA.

“Harlem’s Kitchen” hails from writer and executive producer Zahir McGhee. David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, and Laurie Zaks of Mandeville Films will also executive produce along with Marcus Samuelsson, the head chef of Red Rooster in Harlem. ABC Studios will produce. Both McGhee and Mandeville are currently under overall deals with the studio.

