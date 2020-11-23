‘David Makes Man,’ ‘All Rise’ Showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence Signs Warner Bros. TV Overall Deal

Dee Harris-Lawrence has signed a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group.

Harris-Lawrence is currently an executive producer and showrunner on the OWN series “David Makes Man” as well as executive producer and co-showrunner on the CBS legal drama “All Rise,” both of which are produced by Warner Bros.

“I am thrilled to be continuing my relationship with Warner Bros,” Harris-Lawrence said. “They’ve been collaborative and supportive on both ‘David Makes Man’ and ‘All Rise,’ and I am looking forward to the next chapter of creating new content and amplifying visionary storytelling.”

Under terms of the deal, she will continue work on both current shows while also developing, creating and producing new scripted programming for the studio across all platforms.

Harris-Lawrence was named one of Variety’s 10 TV Scribes to Watch in 2019. Prior to her work on “David Makes Man” and “All Rise,” her credits included working as a writer and co-executive producer on shows like “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.,” “Shots Fired,” and “Star.” She was also a writer on shows such as “Zoo,” “Detroit 187,” “Saving Grace,” and “New York Undercover.”

She is repped by Rain Management Group and Del Shaw Moonves.

It was announced just over one month ago that former ABC boss and Netflix executive Channing Dungey would be taking over as the head of Warner Bros. Television Group in 2021. She will succeed Peter Roth, who announced in October that he was departing his role atop the studio after a two decade run.