Deals Round-Up: Smithsonian Channel, Travel Channel, Turner Latin America

Smithsonian Channel takes US rights to ‘Tower of London’ docuseries

The Smithsonian Channel has acquired North American rights to docuseries “Inside the Tower of London” from All3Media International

The hybrid history and behind-the-scenes series is produced by All3Media group’s Lion Television.

The 8 x 60-minute “Inside the Tower of London” explores 1,000 years of history as well as modern life at one of Britain’s oldest landmarks, from its royal connections to its iconic Beefeaters.

David Royle, EVP and chief programming officer at Smithsonian Networks, said: “Inside the Tower of London presents a definitive look inside this historic royal fortress, combining compelling stories of its haunting past with a fascinating look at how it operates today.”

Maria Ishak, SVP of sales, North America at All3Media International, commented: “This series brings a unique perspective and fresh approach that today’s international broadcasters – and viewers – are looking for in factual programming.”

Travel Channel US tunes into Kew paranormal programming

Travel Channel in the US has bought the rights to three paranormal series from Kew Media Distribution.

Our House Media’s “My Paranormal Nightmare” focuses on stories of people experiencing terrifying hauntings during their childhood.

Travel Channel has also acquired second seasons of Bristow Global Media’s “Paranormal 911,” which follows paranormal encounters witnessed by the emergency services, and “Haunted Hospitals,” about paranormal activities inside hospitals, nursing homes and morgues.

In addition, Blue Ant Media in Canada has signed deals for “My Paranormal Nightmare” and OHM’s “Mutant Weather,” a look at how weather patterns are changing. Foxtel in Australia and New Zealand as well as Sky in the UK have confirmed deals for “Murder in Amish Country”, also from OHM Productions.

Turner Latin America acquires 50 hours of British drama

Turner Latin America has acquired six British dramas from Endemol Shine International following NAPTE Miami 2020.

Kudos produced thriller “Deadwater Fell,” starring David Tennant, headlines the shows travelling to Latin America, having just launched on Channel 4 in the UK this month and previously sold to North America in a deal with Acorn TV.

Other Kudos dramas in the package include Kit Harington mini-series “Gunpowder,” along with Romola Garai, Ben Whishaw and Dominic West-starring “The Hour. “

The deal also includes Fifty Fathoms drama “Guerrilla,” starring Freida Pinto and Babou Ceesay, the third and final series of “Tin Star” starring Tim Roth, and psychological thriller “The Fall,” starring Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan.

The deals were brokered by Veronique Verges, SVP of Latin America and US Hispanic at Endemol Shine International.

DocuBay dials into 1091 films

Documentary VOD service DocuBay has bought a package of titles from US-based distributor 1091.

The films include “The Harvey Weinstein Scandal,” “The Last 24 Hours: John Lennon,” and “The Last 24 Hours: Elvis Presley,” “Diana: The Royal Truth,” and “Janapar: Love on a Bike,” from BAFTA-nominated director James Newton. Adita Jain, head of acquisition & content at DocuBay, said: “We’re so pleased to partner with 1091, whose exceptional library is right in line with DocuBay’s diverse lineup of films.”

 

 

    Smithsonian Channel takes US rights to ‘Tower of London’ docuseries The Smithsonian Channel has acquired North American rights to docuseries “Inside the Tower of London” from All3Media International The hybrid history and behind-the-scenes series is produced by All3Media group’s Lion Television. The 8 x 60-minute “Inside the Tower of London” explores 1,000 years of history as [...]

