‘Deadliest Catch’ Spinoff ‘Bloodline’ Set for April Launch on Discovery (EXCLUSIVE)

Discovery Channel is preparing to launch “Deadliest Catch: Bloodline,” a spinoff of the network’s hit unscripted series “Deadliest Catch.”

“Bloodline” follows Josh Harris, the son of legendary Bering Sea captain Phil Harris. Josh, along with his business partner Casey McManus, discover a trove of Hawaiian fishing charts scribbled with Captain Phil’s handwriting. Josh takes the opportunity to travel to the islands and learn about the time his father spent their decades earlier.

To gain a deeper understanding of fishing in Hawaii, the duo enlists the help of Jeff Silva, one of the island’s top commercial fisherman to help them learn the challenging fishery, interpret Phil’s charts, and hunt for the islands’ lucrative bounty of ahi tuna.

“Deadliest Catch: Blooldine” will debut on Discovery Channel on April 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Following the premiere, episodes will debut Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

In addition to watching the series on Discovery, viewers can check out new episodes each week on the Discovery GO app. “Deadliest Catch: Bloodline” is produced for Discovery Channel by Fremantle’s Original Productions. Brian Lovett, Jeff Hasler, Ernie Avila, Peta Peterson and Arom Starr-Paul are executive producers for Original Productions. Bill Howard is executive producer and Cameron Doyle is coordinating producer for Discovery Channel.

Watch a sneak peek of the series below.

“Deadliest Catch” remains one of Discovery’s most popular shows. It is preparing to go into its 16th season, which will air a two-hour season premiere on April 14 as well. To date, the series has aired nearly 250 episodes since it first launched in 2005.