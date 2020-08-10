DC Universe, DC Comics Staff See Layoffs Amid WarnerMedia Restructure

DC Comics and streaming service DC Universe have been impacted by parent company WarnerMedia’s corporate realignment, with layoffs at both units. But a source tells Variety that through WarnerMedia’s streamlining efforts, the DC brand will actually be expanding, with DC chief creative officer Jim Lee overseeing creative of all DC-related growth in the company.

At DC Comics, editor-in-chief Bob Harras, editors Brian Cunningham and Mark Doyle, senior VP of publishing strategy and support services Hank Kanalz, VP of marketing Jonah Weiland, and VP of global publishing initiatives and digital strategy Bobbie Chase have all exited as part of the restructuring. DC Universe employees have also been significantly impacted by the personnel reduction.

A DC spokesperson declined to comment on the layoffs.

Several of DC Universe’s original television series have in recent months found homes on other platforms, signaling a shift in the streamer’s programming. Season 2 of the well-received “Doom Patrol” debuted on both the DC streamer as well as recently launched sister platform HBO Max, which carries DC programming, including DC Universe series “Harley Quinn.”

In early July, “Stargirl” was renewed for a second season, moving from DC Universe to broadcast network the CW, which became the exclusive in-season home of the Geoff Johns-created series starting with Season 2.

As part of the DC staff cuts, WarnerMedia’s hundreds of layoffs included several senior level executives at Warner Bros., including Jeffrey Schlesinger, the president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution. Ron Sanders, who served as president of Warner Bros.’ worldwide theatrical distribution and home entertainment and executive vice president of international business operations, as well as Kim Williams, EVP and CFO of Warner Bros. Entertainment, are also exiting.