Daytime Emmys Announce Kids, Animation, Lifestyle Awards: ‘Sesame Street’ Among Big Winners

The Daytime Emmys completed its third and final pandemic-delayed ceremony on Sunday night, with Amazon Prime Video, HBO and Netflix all landing six wins in the various children’s, lifestyle and animation awards handed out, while Disney Channel and sister network Disney Junior combined for a total of nine wins.

Among the top winners were Disney Junior’s “Elena of Avalor,” Disney Channel’s “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure,” and HBO’s “Sesame Street” and “Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration,” all of which each won three awards.

Among individual wins, Mike Rowe (“Returning the Favor” was named outstanding host for a daytime program; Giada De Laurentiis (“Giada Entertains”) was named outstanding culinary host; and Tamron Hall (“Tamron Hall”) was selected as outstanding informative talk show host.

Then there’s the case of Alan Menken, who won the outstanding original song in a children’s, young adult or animated program Emmy for “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure” as composer (along with lyricist Glenn Slater). Menken was already pretty much EGOT winner, having previously earned an honorary Primetime Emmy award. But this makes it official, having now won an Emmy in competition, to go along with his Golden Globe, Oscar and Tony.

NATAS had split this year’s Daytime Emmysinto three different events this year; the first one, which focused on key soap opera, game show and talk show categories, aired as a remote telecast on CBS last month, hosted by the stars of “The Talk.” The second one, focusing on digital dramas, aired as a live stream last Sunday. “The Real” co-host Loni Love hosted this year’s third Daytime Emmy ceremony on Sunday. This was part of a shakeup caused by the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as the three Daytime Emmy shows were originally scheduled to take place in Pasadena, Calif., from June 12 to 14.

In addition to Love, additional presenters that appeared included Izabella Alvarez (Nickelodeon’s “The Loud House” and “The Casagrandes”), Tabitha Brown (Actress and Vegan Foodie), Josh Dela Cruz (Nickelodeon’s “Blue’s Clues & You!”), Quintessa Swindell (Netflix’s “Trinkets”) and Andrew Zimmern (“The Zimmern List”).

Here are this year’s final winners:

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series

“Sesame Street” (HBO)

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Program

“Ghostwriter” (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Young Adult Program

“Trinkets” (Netflix)

Outstanding Short Format Children’s Program

“Sesame Street in Communities: Meet Salia” (YouTube.com)

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series

Ask the StoryBots (Netflix)

Outstanding Children’s Animated Series

“The Dragon Prince” (Netflix)

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

“The Last Kids on Earth” (Netflix)

Outstanding Educational or Informational Series

“Could You Survive the Movies?” (YouTube Originals)

Outstanding Lifestyle Series

“George to the Rescue” (NBC)

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

“The Zimmern List” (Travel Channel)

Outstanding Special Class Series

“The Day I Picked My Parents” (A&E)

Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program

“The Brave” (Great Big Story)

Outstanding Principal Performance in a Daytime Program

Ryan Dillon as Elmo, Lefty the Salesman, Don Music, “Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration” (HBO)

Outstanding Limited Performance in a Daytime Program

Bill Cobbs as Mr. Hendrickson, “Dino Dana” (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program



Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, “SpongeBob SquarePants” (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program

Matt Danner as Kermit, Rowlf, Mr. Waldorf, Beaker, Chef, “Muppet Babies” (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Host for a Daytime Program

Mike Rowe, Host, “Returning the Favor” (Facebook Watch)

Outstanding Writing for a Special Class Series

“The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” (CBS): Jim Lichtenstein, Stephanie Himango, John Murphy, Norma Rubio, Alie Ward

Outstanding Directing for a Children’s or Young Adult Program

“Sesame Street” (HBO): Ken Diego, Rick Fernandes, Shannon Flynn, Benjamin Lehmann, Jack Jameson, Linda Mendoza, Liliana Olszewski, Scott Preston, Matt Vogel

Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult or Animated Program

“Waiting in the Wings” from “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure” (Disney Channel): Alan Menken, Glenn Slater

Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program

“Jeopardy!” (Syndicated)

Outstanding Culinary Host

Giada De Laurentiis, “Giada Entertains” (Food Network)

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall” (Syndicated)

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Elena of Avalor” (Disney Junior): Craig Gerber, Silvia Olivas, Kate Kondell, Tom Rogers, Rachel Ruderman, Cam Baity

Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program

“Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure” (Disney Channel): Jase Ricci, Ricky Roxburgh

Outstanding Writing for a Children’s or Young Adult Program

“Trinkets” (Netflix): Amy Andelson, Stephanie Coggins, Linda Gase, Emily Meyer, Jess Meyer, Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, Matt Shire

Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Tumble Leaf” (Amazon Prime Video): Drew Hodges, Michael Granberry, Dan MacKenzie

Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program

“Disney Mickey Mouse” (Disney Channel): Eddie Trigueros

Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Daytime Program

“Giada in Italy Capri” (Food Network): Anne Fox