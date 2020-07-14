Jai Rodriguez, Loni Love to Host Remaining Two Daytime Emmys Ceremonies Later This Month

Jai Rodriguez, one of the original stars of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” has been tapped to host the second of this year’s three Daytime Emmy virtual ceremonies. This one, focusing on digital dramas, is set to live stream on Sunday, July 19, at 9 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, “The Real” co-host Loni Love will host this year’s third Daytime Emmy ceremony — centered on children’s, lifestyle and animation programming, via live stream on Sunday, July 26, at 8 p.m.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences revealed Rodriguez and Love as hosts on Tuesday. NATAS had split this year’s Daytime Emmys into three different events this year; the first one, which focused on key soap opera, game show and talk show categories, aired as a remote telecast on CBS last month, hosted by the stars of “The Talk.”

The CBS telecast was pre-taped, but the two upcoming livestream shows will be completely live.

“The nominees are all going to be connected live, and all live from their homes or wherever they’re isolating, and our accountants are sending the sealed envelopes directly to the homes of our live presenters. So, it certainly adds a little bit more to the heart palpitations,” said NATAS president/CEO Adam Sharp. “Being a streaming show there’s certainly a little bit more forgiveness than if you go to dead air on primetime CBS.”

NATAS also announced that the 41st Sports Emmy Awards will livestream on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 8 p.m. ET. The 41st News & Documentary Emmy Awards will stream in mid-to-late September, followed by the 71st Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards in mid-to-late October.

This is part of a shakeup caused by the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The 71st Technology & Engineering Emmys were originally slated for April 19 at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, while the 41st Sports Emmys had been scheduled for April 28 in New York. The three Daytime Emmy shows were originally scheduled to take place in Pasadena, Calif., from June 12 to 14.

Meanwhile, NATAS will also produce two dedicated specials in the fall: one recognizing lifetime achievement honorees in daytime, sports, news & documentary and technology & engineering programming, and the other recognizing Spanish-language nominees across the genres.

“We have 10 events this year that we are producing under COVID conditions for the first time,” Sharp said. “That’s a lot of room for us to iterate and experiment. So we’re swinging the pendulum the other way this time to really see how it goes. And over the course of the year, these other ceremonies that are coming up, we’ll be able to hone in on what really works best in this new environment. All events will be viewable on desktop, mobile, and smart TV platforms via TheEmmys.tv.