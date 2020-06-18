Daytime Emmys 2020 to be Hosted by the Stars of CBS’ ‘The Talk’

CBS’ “The Talk” is extending its relationship with the Daytime Emmys even further. “The Talk” hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond are set to host the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which will air June 26 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Underwood has co-hosted the Daytime Emmys with “Access Hollywood’s” Mario Lopez (who isn’t returning this time in that role) every year since 2016. Also, even in recent years, when the Daytime Emmys hasn’t appeared on broadcast TV, “The Talk” has continued to be the place where the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences chose to announce the Daytime Emmy nominees.

But this year, the Daytime Emmys are back on CBS for the first time since 2011. As previously announced, the show will be produced remotely — and “The Talk” hosts are familiar with that format, having hosted their daytime show from their respective shows ever since the COVID-19 pandemic halted in-studio productions.

“The Talk” has won the Daytime Emmy for talk show/entertainment in 2016 and 2018, and is nominated again this year. Osbourne and Underwood were among the hosts at the time who won the Daytime Emmy for entertainment talk show host.

The Daytime Emmys will feature awards being presented virtually in leading categories, with recipients and other special guests appearing from home. Additional categories will be announced simultaneously on Twitter (@DaytimeEmmys), with others presented in a separate ceremony in July.

“Certainly, this is a new and unique experience for us, but it’s one that also carries a lot of opportunity, an opportunity to be a more intimate, tighter broadcast, and one that can be really engaging for the audience,” says NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp recently told Variety.

Associated Television International (ATI), which previously produced Daytime Emmy® Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010 and 2011, is producing the telecast. Sharp and Steve Ulrich are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer and director from ATI.

The Daytime Emmy Awards launched in 1974, and are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m. as well as certain categories of digital and syndicated programming of similar content.

This year’s Daytime Emmys received more than 2,700 submissions and were judged by a pool of 1,000 peer professionals from across the TV industry.

Beyond the CBS telecast, the Daytime Emmys will also be live streamed on CBS All Access. And the full special will be available on demand for 30 days post broadcast on CBS.com, CBS All Access and on the CBS app.