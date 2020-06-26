Daytime Emmys 2020: Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

The 47th Daytime Emmy Awards got underway on Friday night, after a particularly unusual path due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s Daytime Emmys returned to TV for the first time in five years, and to broadcast TV (specifically, CBS) for the first time since 2011.

“The Talk’s” Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond were tapped to host this year’s Daytime Emmys, which was set to reveal winners behind 19 categories during the telecast.

ABC’s “General Hospital” topped all nominees this year, garnering a total of 23, followed closely by the other major TV soaps: NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” (22), CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” (21) and CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful” (13).

CBS was tops among networks with 57 nominations, followed closely by Amazon Prime Video, with 55. Here is the list of categories and winners presented during Friday night’s show:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

(last year’s winner: “The Young and the Restless”)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Heather Tom as Katie Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Maura West as Ava Jerome, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

(last year’s winner: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful”)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera, “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

(last year’s winner: Maurice Benard, as Sonny Corinthos, “General Hospital”)

Outstanding Entertainment News Show

Access Hollywood (Syndicated)

E! News (E! Entertainment)

Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated)

Extra (Syndicated)

Inside Edition (Syndicated)

(last year’s winner: “Daily Mail TV”)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

(last year’s winner: “The Young and the Restless”)

Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series

After Forever (Amazon Prime Video)

The Bay The Series (Amazon Prime Video)

DARK/WEB (Amazon Prime Video)

Eastsiders (Netflix)

Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

(last year’s winner: “After Forever”)

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood,

Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Marie Osmond, “The Talk” (CBS)

Maury Povich, “Maury” (Syndicated)

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” (Syndicated)

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer, “GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke” (ABC)

(last year’s winner: Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, “Live with Kelly and Ryan”)

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, “Let’s Make a Deal” (CBS)

Steve Harvey, “Family Feud” (Syndicated)

Alfonso Ribeiro, “Catch 21” (Game Show Network)

Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune” (Syndicated)

Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy” (Syndicated)

(last year’s winner: Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy”)

Outstanding Game Show

WINNER: Jeopardy (Syndicated)

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? (Nickelodeon)

Double Dare (Nickelodeon)

Family Feud (Syndicated)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

(last year’s winner: “Family Feud”)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

(last year’s winner: “The Young and the Restless”)

Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Syndicated)

GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)

The Talk (CBS)

(last year’s winner: “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”)

Outstanding Talk Show/Informative

“Rachael Ray” (Syndicated)

“Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

“The 3rd Hour of Today” (NBC)

“Today Show with Hoda & Jenna” (NBC)

“The View” (ABC)

(last year’s winner: “Rachael Ray”)

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Sasha Calle as Lola Rosales, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady, “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Thia Megia as Haley Chen, “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

(last year’s winners: Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome, “General Hospital” and Kyler Pettis, as Theo Carver, “Days of Our Lives”)

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Hot Bench (Syndicated)

Judge Judy (Syndicated)

Judge Mathis (Syndicated)

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court (Syndicated)

The People’s Court (Syndicated)

(last year’s winner: “Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”)

Outstanding Special Class Special

93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day (NBC)

Hate Among Us (Popstar TV)

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration (HBO)

This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special (PBS)

The Young and the Restless: Kristoff St. John Tribute (CBS)

(last year’s winner: “Quiet Heroes”)

Outstanding Culinary Program

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network)

Giada Entertains (Food Network)

Milk Street (PBS)

30 Minute Meals (Food Network)

Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)

(last year’s winner: “Valerie’s Home Cooking”)

Outstanding Morning Program

CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

CBS This Morning (CBS)

Good Morning America (ABC)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (NBC)

Today Show (NBC)

(last year’s winner: “CBS Sunday Morning”)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Tamara Braun as Dr Kim Nero, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Rebecca Budig as Hayden Barnes, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams, “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Christel Khalil as Lily Winters, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)



(last year’s winner: Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry, “General Hospital”)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Mark Grossman as Adam Newman, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Chandler Massey as Will Horton, “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

(last year’s winner: Max Gail, as Mike Corbin, “General Hospital”)

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences originally planned to hold the Daytime Emmys over three nights, from June 12 to 14, in Pasadena, Calif. But obviously concerns over the pandemic led to the delay, and decision to go the at-home route.

This year’s two-hour Daytime Emmys telecast was produced remotely, due to stay-at-home orders, and much of it was pre-taped. As Variety previously wrote, presenters filmed five different envelope openings — and every nominee in the major categories presented were asked to tape an acceptance speech and send it to the show.

Associated Television Inc. (ATI) is producing the show, along with NATAS, for CBS. “It’s probably the first time [in awards show history] that all of the nominees will be giving acceptance speeches,” ATI’s Al Schwartz told Variety.

Added NATAS president/CEO Adam Sharp: “Certainly, this is a new and unique experience for us, but it’s one that also carries a lot of opportunity, an opportunity to be a more intimate, tighter broadcast, and one that can be really engaging for the audience.”

This was the first year that programs considered eligible for daytime may submit any episode in to the Daytime Emmy Awards contest whether that episode premiered in primetime or daytime hours. Also, this is the first year that the Daytime Emmys has merged its young actor and young actress categories into a single, gender-neutral younger performer award. NATAS also clarified its policy allowing performers in gendered categories to enter the one they felt best suited their identity.

Gayle King, Cookie Monster, Kelsey Grammer, Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are among the presenters who will take part in the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Meanwhile, these categories are also set to be announced on social media later this evening:

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Outstanding Makeup for A Drama Series

Outstanding Makeup

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series

Outstanding Hairstyling

Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama or Digital Series

Outstanding Costume Design

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design for a Drama or Digital Series

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design

Outstanding Promo – Topical

Outstanding Promo – Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program

Outstanding Directing for a Game Show

Outstanding Directing for Talk, Entertainment News, Morning Show

Outstanding Music Direction & Composition for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

Outstanding Original Song

Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series

Outstanding Technical Team

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

Outstanding Lighting Direction

Outstanding Multi-Cam Editing for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing

Outstanding Writing for a Special Class Special

According to NATAS, digital drama categories will be streamed in a separate virtual ceremony on July 19. Animation, family viewing, lifestyle and children’s programming categories will be streamed in an additional virtual ceremony on July 26. More details regarding these programs will be released later.