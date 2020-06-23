Daytime Emmys: Gayle King, Cookie Monster, Kelly Ripa, Kelsey Grammer Among Presenters

Gayle King, Cookie Monster, Kelsey Grammer, Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are among the presenters who will take part in the Daytime Emmy Awards this Friday.

CBS and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences also revealed the 19 categories that will be given out on the telecast, including drama series, entertainment news show, game show, morning show and legal/courtroom show.

As previously announced, “The Talk” hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond are set to host the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which will air June 26 at 8 p.m. on CBS. It marks the first time the Daytime Emmys have been on broadcast TV since CBS last aired it in 2011.

Other presenters include Melody Scott Thomas (“The Young and the Restless”), Kathie Lee Gifford (“Today Show”), Scott Evans (“Access Hollywood”), Kevin Frazier (“Entertainment Tonight”), Wayne Brady (“Let’s Make a Deal”), James Reynolds (“Days of our Lives”), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (“The Bold and the Beautiful”), Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”), Nate Burleson (“Extra”), Sunny Hostin (“The View”) and Eric Braeden (“The Young and the Restless”).

Also presenting: Patrika Darbo (“Studio City,” “Days of our Lives,” “The Bold and the Beautiful”), who had criticized the Daytime Emmys in the past for ruling irregularities (including one that led to her being stripped of an Emmy). But under CEO Adam Sharp, NATAS has been working to address concerns about the awards, instituting a transparency review.

As previously announced, the 2020 Daytime Emmys will be produced remotely and feature awards being presented virtually in leading categories, with recipients and other special guests appearing from home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Categories scheduled for the CBS broadcast include:

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Entertainment News Show

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

Outstanding Digital Drama Series

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Outstanding Game Show Host

Outstanding Game Show

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Outstanding Special Class Special

Outstanding Culinary Series

Outstanding Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

These additional categories will be announced immediately following the broadcast on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram:

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Outstanding Makeup for A Drama Series

Outstanding Makeup

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series

Outstanding Hairstyling

Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama or Digital Series

Outstanding Costume Design

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design for a Drama or Digital Series

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design

Outstanding Promo – Topical

Outstanding Promo – Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program

Outstanding Directing for a Game Show

Outstanding Directing for Talk, Entertainment News, Morning Show

Outstanding Music Direction & Composition for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

Outstanding Original Song

Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series

Outstanding Technical Team

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

Outstanding Lighting Direction

Outstanding Multi-Cam Editing for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing

Outstanding Writing for a Special Class Special

According to NATAS, digital drama categories will be streamed in a separate virtual ceremony on July 19. Animation, family viewing, lifestyle and children’s programming categories will be streamed in an additional virtual ceremony on July 26. More details regarding these programs will be released later.

Associated Television International (ATI), which previously produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010 and 2011, is producing the telecast. Sharp and Steve Ulrich are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer and director from ATI.

The Daytime Emmy Awards launched in 1974 and are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m. as well as certain categories of digital and syndicated programming of similar content.

This year’s Daytime Emmys received more than 2,700 submissions and were judged by a pool of 1,000 peer professionals from across the TV industry.