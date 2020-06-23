Daytime Emmys: Gayle King, Cookie Monster, Kelly Ripa, Kelsey Grammer Among Presenters

Gayle King, Cookie Monster, Kelsey Grammer, Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are among the presenters who will take part in the Daytime Emmy Awards this Friday.
CBS and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences also revealed the 19 categories that will be given out on the telecast, including drama series, entertainment news show, game show, morning show and legal/courtroom show.
As previously announced, “The Talk” hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond are set to host the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which will air June 26 at 8 p.m. on CBS. It marks the first time the Daytime Emmys have been on broadcast TV since CBS last aired it in 2011.
Other presenters include Melody Scott Thomas (“The Young and the Restless”), Kathie Lee Gifford (“Today Show”), Scott Evans (“Access Hollywood”), Kevin Frazier (“Entertainment Tonight”), Wayne Brady (“Let’s Make a Deal”), James Reynolds (“Days of our Lives”), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (“The Bold and the Beautiful”), Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”), Nate Burleson (“Extra”), Sunny Hostin (“The View”) and Eric Braeden (“The Young and the Restless”).
Also presenting: Patrika Darbo (“Studio City,” “Days of our Lives,” “The Bold and the Beautiful”), who had criticized the Daytime Emmys in the past for ruling irregularities (including one that led to her being stripped of an Emmy). But under CEO Adam Sharp, NATAS has been working to address concerns about the awards, instituting a transparency review.
As previously announced, the 2020 Daytime Emmys will be produced remotely and feature awards being presented virtually in leading categories, with recipients and other special guests appearing from home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Categories scheduled for the CBS broadcast include:
Outstanding Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Entertainment News Show
Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series
Outstanding Digital Drama Series
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Outstanding Game Show Host
Outstanding Game Show
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Outstanding Special Class Special
Outstanding Culinary Series
Outstanding Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
These additional categories will be announced immediately following the broadcast on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram:
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Outstanding Makeup for A Drama Series
Outstanding Makeup
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series
Outstanding Hairstyling
Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama or Digital Series
Outstanding Costume Design
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design for a Drama or Digital Series
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design
Outstanding Promo – Topical
Outstanding Promo – Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program
Outstanding Directing for a Game Show
Outstanding Directing for Talk, Entertainment News, Morning Show
Outstanding Music Direction & Composition for a Drama or Digital Drama Series
Outstanding Original Song
Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Digital Drama Series
Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series
Outstanding Technical Team
Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Digital Drama Series
Outstanding Lighting Direction
Outstanding Multi-Cam Editing for a Drama or Digital Drama Series
Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing
Outstanding Writing for a Special Class Special
According to NATAS, digital drama categories will be streamed in a separate virtual ceremony on July 19. Animation, family viewing, lifestyle and children’s programming categories will be streamed in an additional virtual ceremony on July 26. More details regarding these programs will be released later.
Associated Television International (ATI), which previously produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010 and 2011, is producing the telecast. Sharp and Steve Ulrich are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer and director from ATI.
The Daytime Emmy Awards launched in 1974 and are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m. as well as certain categories of digital and syndicated programming of similar content.
This year’s Daytime Emmys received more than 2,700 submissions and were judged by a pool of 1,000 peer professionals from across the TV industry.