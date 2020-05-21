Daytime Emmy Nominations 2020: CBS, ‘General Hospital’ Top This Year’s Nods

CBS leads all networks, and ABC’s “General Hospital” tops all programs, as nominations for the 47th annual Daytime Awards were announced Thursday by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

“General Hospital” garnered a total of 23 nominations, followed closely by the other major TV soaps: NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” (22), CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” (21) and CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful” (13). Digital drama series “Eastsiders” (Netflix) and “Studio City” (Amazon Prime Video) landed eight nods each, while among daytime talk shows, ABC’s “The View” led all competitors, with eight nominations as well.

The most-nominated kids’ series were Apple TV Plus’ “Ghostwriter” and HBO’s “Sesame Street,” also at eight nominations. Interestingly, both are programs from Sesame Workshop that were once seen on PBS in previous incarnations. (The HBO episodes of “Sesame Street” are still run in a second window on PBS.)

CBS’ lead comes as it announced on Wednesday that it would telecast the Daytime Emmys this year, the first time it’s been on TV since 2015 (and the first time back on CBS since 2011). The Eye network is tops with 57 nominations, followed closely by Amazon Prime Video, with 55.

Syndicated fare is next, with 52 total nods, then NBC (43), Netflix (40), ABC (38) and PBS (28). Disney Junior was the most-honored cable network, at 25 nominations, followed by its sister Disney Channel, at 23. Newcomer Apple TV Plus came out of the gate strong with 17 noms, ahead of HBO (14), YouTube.com (12), Food Network (11), Nickelodeon (11), Hulu (7) and Univision (6).

Other outlets with multiple nominations include five for You Tube Originals; four each for Cartoon Network, Facebook Watch, UMC/Amazon Prime, CNN en Español, Funny or Die and Universal Kids; and two a piece for OWN, Popstar TV, Recipe TV, rehearsalseries.com, Travel Channel and vimeo.com.

CBS also led last year with 61 nods, while Amazon and Netflix had tied at 49 — making this year’s big gap between the two leading streamers (Amazon’s 55 vs. Netflix’s 40) notable. Amazon benefits by dominating in digital drama, where four of the five nominees are from the streamer: “After Forever,” “The Bay The Series,” “DARK/WEB” and “Studio City.”

Besides outstanding drama series, “General Hospital’s” major nods include Finola Hughes and Maura West as lead actress in a drama; Steve Burton and Jon Lindstrom for lead actor in a drama; Tamara Braun and Rebecca Budig for supporting actress; James Patrick Stuart for supporting actor; Katelyn MacMullen and Eden McCoy as outstanding young supporter; and Michael Knight for guest performer in a drama.

In the host categories, the entertainment talk show race is between Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer (“GMA3”); Kelly Clarkson (“The Kelly Clarkson Show”); Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest (“Live with Kelly and Ryan”); Maury Povich (“Maury”); and Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Marie Osmond (“The Talk”).

The informative talk show host race is between Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Ana Navarro (“The View”); Tamron Hall (“Tamron Hall”); Larry King (“Larry King Now”); Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager (“Today Show with Hoda & Jenna”); and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith & Adrienne Banfield-Norris (“Red Table Talk”).

Daytime program host is between Jeff Corwin (“Ocean Talks with Jeff Corwin”); Joseph Gordon-Levitt (“Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration”); Mo Rocca & Alie Ward (“The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation”); Mike Rowe (“Returning the Favor”); and Andrew Zimmern (“The Zimmern List”).

The game show host nominees are Wayne Brady (“Let’s Make a Deal”); Steve Harvey (“Family Feud”); Alfonso Ribeiro (“Catch 21”); Pat Sajak (“Wheel of Fortune”); and Alex Trebek (“Jeopardy!”).

Among notable changes this year: This is the first year that programs considered eligible for daytime may submit any episode in to the Daytime Emmy Awards contest whether that episode premiered in primetime or daytime hours — such as primetime “Sesame Street” specials. Also, this is the first year that the Daytime Emmys has merged its young actor and young actress categories into a single, gender-neutral younger performer award, and had also clarified its policy allowing performers in gendered categories to enter the one they felt best suited their identity.

Major category winners will be revealed during a two-hour special, airing on CBS on Friday, June 26. Other winners will be announced in July. Originally scheduled to take place in Pasadena, Calif., from June 12 to 14, the Daytime Emmy Awards were postponed from that original plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now more than ever, daytime television provides a source of comfort and continuity made possible by these nominees’ dedicated efforts and sense of community,” said Adam Sharp, president & CEO of NATAS. “Their commitment to excellence and demonstrated love for their audience never cease to brighten our days, and we are delighted to join with CBS in celebrating their talents.”

This year’s Daytime Emmys received more than 2,700 submissions and were judged by a pool of 1,000 peer professionals from across the TV industry. The full list of nominees can be found at theemmys.tv/daytime.

Here are the key program nominations for the 47th annual Daytime Emmys:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Digital Drama Series

After Forever (Amazon Prime Video)

The Bay The Series (Amazon Prime Video)

DARK/WEB (Amazon Prime Video)

Eastsiders (Netflix)

Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series

Blue’s Clues & You! (Nickelodeon)

Dino Dana (Amazon Prime Video)

Helpsters (Apple TV Plus)

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Nickelodeon)

Sesame Street (HBO)

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series

Bunk’d (Disney Channel)

Holly Hobbie (Hulu)

Just Add Magic (Amazon Prime Video)

Odd Squad (PBS)

Outstanding Young Adult Program

Alexa & Katie (Netflix)

The Inspectors (CBS)

Light as a Feather (Hulu)

Shook (Disney Channel)

Trinkets (Netflix)

Outstanding Short Format Children’s Program

Muppet Babies: Play Date (Disney Junior)

Mushroom and the Forest of the World (Cartoon Network)

Sesame Street in Communities: A Place for You (YouTube.com)

Sesame Street in Communities: Meet Salia (YouTube.com)

Snoopy in Space (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series

Bubble Guppies (Nickelodeon)

Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

Floogals (Universal Kids)

Norman Picklestripes (Universal Kids)

Vampirina (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Children’s Animated Series

Arthur (PBS)

Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)

The Dragon Prince (Netflix)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Niko and the Sword of Light (Amazon Prime Video)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Netflix)

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

Big City Greens: Green Christmas (Disney Channel)

Carmen Sandiego (Netflix)

Elena of Avalor: The Magic Within (Disney Junior)

The Last Kids on Earth (Netflix)

Milo Murphy’s Law (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Educational or Informational Series

Could You Survive the Movies? (YouTube Originals)

Deadly Engineering (Amazon Prime Video)

Glad You Asked (YouTube Originals)

Mission Unstoppable (CBS)

SciGirls (PBS)

Outstanding Culinary Series

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network)

Giada Entertains (Food Network)

Milk Street (PBS)

30 Minute Meals (Food Network)

Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)

Outstanding Game Show

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? (Nickelodeon)

Double Dare (Nickelodeon)

Family Feud (Syndicated)

Jeopardy!(Syndicated)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Hot Bench (Syndicated)

Judge Judy (Syndicated)

Judge Mathis (Syndicated)

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court (Syndicated)

The People’s Court (Syndicated)

Outstanding Lifestyle Series

Ask This Old House (PBS)

George to the Rescue (NBC)

Home Made Simple with Laila Ali (OWN)

Open House (NBC)

This Old House (PBS)

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild (Syndicated)

Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin (Syndicated)

Rock the Park (Syndicated)

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love (PBS)

The Zimmern List (Travel Channel)

Outstanding Morning Show

CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

CBS This Morning (CBS)

Good Morning America (ABC)

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)

Today Show (NBC)

Outstanding Morning Show in Spanish

Café CNN (CNN en Enspañol)

Despierta America (Univision)

Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

The 3rd Hour of Today (NBC)

Rachael Ray (Syndicated)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

The View (ABC)

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Syndicated)

GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)

The Talk (CBS)

Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish

Destinos (CNN en Español)

El Corazon de Sergio Ramos (Amazon Prime Video)

El Gordo y la Flaca (Univision)

LOL: Last One Laughing (Amazon Prime Video)

Nuestro Mundo (CNN en Español)

Outstanding Entertainment News Show

Access Hollywood (Syndicated)

E! News (E! Entertainment)

Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated)

Extra (Syndicated)

Inside Edition (Syndicated)

Outstanding Special Class Series

The Day I Picked My Parents (A&E)

Retro Tech (You Tube Originals)

Returning the Favor (Facebook Watch)

SuperSoul Sunday (OWN)

Welcome Home (The CW)

Outstanding Special Class Special

93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day (NBC)

Hate Among Us (Popstar TV)

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration (HBO)

This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special (PBS)

The Young and the Restless: Kristoff St. John Tribute (CBS)

Outstanding Special Class: Short Format Daytime Program

Ally (Healthline)

The Brave (Great Big Story)

Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 (Apple TV Plus)

Ready Jet Cook (Food Network)

Rewind Nature (NationalGeographic.com)

Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program

Blue’s Clues & You! (Nickelodeon)

Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

Light as a Feather (Hulu)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 360 Live (NBC)

Scribbles and Ink (PBS)