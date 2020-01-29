×

‘Days of Our Lives’ Scores Season 56 Renewal at NBC

DAYS OF OUR LIVES -- "Day of Days" -- Pictured: (l-r) Victoria Konefal, Ken Corday, Susan Hayes, Bill Hayes, Deidre Hall at Universal CityWalk on November 9, 2019 -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)
CREDIT: Chris Haston/NBC

Days of our Lives” has been formally renewed for a record 56th season at NBC.

It was previously reported in November that the show was near a deal for a renewal, though it was not official at that time. The news will no doubt come as a relief to fans, who feared the show had been canceled after the entire cast had been released from their contracts.

“We are most grateful to NBC for their enduring faith in the future of ‘Days of our Lives,’ and we are excited to continue delivering compelling stories to our loyal family of fans into this new decade,” said executive producer Ken Corday.

Set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, “Days of our Lives” centers on the Bradys, Hortons and DiMeras. It airs nationally on NBC in the United States and in more than 25 countries internationally.

“From our incredibly loyal fan base to our wonderful writers, cast and crew, the enthusiasm for ‘Days’ never wavers,” said Bruce Evans, executive vice president of Current Programming at NBC Entertainment. “We’re incredibly thrilled to bring viewers another season of a show that has cemented its place in television history and touches all generations.”

The series is produced by Corday Productions, Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producers Greg Meng and Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati is the head writer.

Said Steve Kent, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, Sony Pictures Television: “Ken Corday and his team continue to build on the legacy of quality storytelling and intriguing characters that connect with audiences of all ages. We are thrilled that viewers in the U.S. and around the world will be able to enjoy the award-winning ‘Days of our Lives’ for another season.”

“Days of our Lives” aired its 13,755th episode in 2019. It has garnered 57 Emmy Awards, including most recently 2015 and 2018’s Outstanding Daytime Drama.

  • DAYS OF OUR LIVES -- "Day

