‘Days of Our Lives’ Sets Production Restart Date

“Days of Our Lives” producers plan to resume production later this summer.

In a memo sent Friday to cast and crew, producer Corday Productions announced plans to begin work on new episodes of the long-running NBC daytime drama Sept. 1. Production on “Days of Our Lives” was halted in March with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful” was the first of the broadcast daytime soap operas to restart production following the coronavirus shutdown. “The Bold and the Beautiful” relaunched production at its Television City studio on June 16, then paused those efforts a day later as reconfigured its testing and safety measures related to coronavirus. Production on the show has since resumed. The show was one of the first on U.S. TV to restart production amid the pandemic.

Spokespersons for NBC and Sony Pictures Television declined to comment for this story. “Days of Our Lives” has run for more than 13,000 episodes since it first debuted on NBC in 1965. The show is one of the few daytime dramas still on the air. The others are CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless,” and ABC’s “General Hospital.”

“Days of Our Lives” was renewed for its current and 55th season in January of this year. Previously taped episodes of the series are still banked and set to air on NBC roughly through October before running out.

Deadline first reported news of the intent to restart production of “Days of Our Lives.”