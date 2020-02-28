×

'Day of the Dead' Series Ordered at Syfy

Will Thorne

Syfy has a brain-eating series in mind.

The network has issued a 10-episode order for a show inspired by George A. Romero’s classic zombie movie “Day of the Dead.”

The remake will tell the intense story of six strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. It is described as an ode to Romero’s famous flesh-eaters that reminds us that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart.

The series is being produced by Cartel Entertainment. Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas will serve as writers and showrunners. Romero’s original pic was released in 1985, and was the third installment in his “Night of the Living Dead” series. “Day of the Dead” has been remade twice for the big screen, most recently in 2018 with “Outlander” star Sophie Skelton involved.

Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, Drew Brown are executive producers on this new version on behalf of Cartel Entertainment, along with Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, Jordan Kizwani from HiTide Studios.

At the same time, Syfy has also ordered another series titled “The Surrealtor,” in which realtor Nick Roman and an elite team of specialists handle the cases that no one else can:  haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away.

That series, which has likewise been handed a 10-episode order, is executive produced by Lance Samuels and Daniel Iron, along with George Olson who will also serve as showrunner. “The Surrealtor” is a co-production with Blue Ice Pictures, whose recent TV projects include “Spinning Out” for Netflix, and “Vagrant Queen,” a new addition to Syfy’s slate.

Both shows join a shifting lineup at the NBCU-owned cabler which includes news series like “Resident Alien” and a “Chucky” TV adaptation, as well as returning shows likw “Wynonna Earp,” “Van Helsing” and “The Magicians.”

