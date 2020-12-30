Dawn Wells, ‘Gilligan’s Island’s’ Mary Ann, Dies of COVID at 82

Dawn Wells, who starred as the demure Mary Ann in popular 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died Wednesday of causes related to COVID-19 in Los Angeles. She was 82.

A native of Reno, Wells also appeared in “77 Sunset Strip,” “Maverick,” “Bonanza,” “The Joey Bishop Show” and “Hawaiian Eye.”

Publicist Harlan Boll announced her death.

Wells represented Nevada in the 1959 Miss America pageant and appeared on several TV series before being cast in “Gilligan’s Island” in 1964.

After the series ended in 1967, she returned for several TV movies and spinoff series.

Wells is survived by her stepsister, Weslee Wells. Donations may be made to the Elephant Sanctuary, Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum or the Shambala Preserve.