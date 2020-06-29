‘David Makes Man’ Streaming Rights Acquired by HBO Max

“David Makes Man” is heading to HBO Max.

The WarnerMedia streamer has acquired the exclusive streaming rights to season 1 of the OWN series, which hails from “Moonlight” originator and producer Tarell Alvin McCraney. The show’s freshman season will be available to stream on HBO Max from July 16.

News of the acquisition comes around seven months after OWN renewed the show for a second season.

The series centers on a 14-year-old prodigy (Akili McDowell) from the projects who is haunted by the death of his closest friend and relied on by his hardworking mother (Alana Arenas) to find a way out of poverty. Set in South Florida, “David Makes Man” is inspired by events in McCraney’s own life and explores childhood trauma and the power of imagination to survive.

“David Makes Man” hails from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and is executive produced by McCraney, Michael B. Jordan, Dee Harris-Lawrence, Mike Kelley, Melissa Loy and Oprah Winfrey.

Isaiah Johnson, Ade Chike Torbert, Travis Coles, Cayden K. Williams, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, Jordan Bolger, and Phylicia Rashad also star.

More to come…