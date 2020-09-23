David Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date at Netflix

David Letterman is bringing his talk show talents back to Netflix. His series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” will launch its third season on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The new season of in-depth interviews will consist of four episodes with guests including Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle and Lizzo. This is a smaller season than the first two, which delivered six episodes each, with the most recent season coming to streaming in May 2019.

Letterman hosts the series — his first talk show since leaving CBS’ “The Late Show” in 2015 — while executive producers are Lydia Tenaglia, Chris Collins, Chris Cechin-De la Rosa and Alexandra Lowry for Zero Point Zero Production, and Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants.

Letterman recently appeared in Netflix’s “Hey, Remember Comedy?” a 20-minute digital video released through the Netflix Is a Joke banner Monday in order to support comedians in the BIPOC community who have suffered from economic and mental strain during the coronavirus pandemic. On Oct. 4, comedy fans can also see Letterman in Showtime’s docuseries “The Comedy Store,” about the famous Hollywood club of the same name.

The first two seasons of “My Next Guest” picked up an Emmy nomination each for outstanding informational series or special. Past guests included everyone from Barack Obama to Jerry Seinfeld.

Although Netflix has had quite a few talk shows in the recent past, Letterman’s is one of few to still be standing. The most recent cancellation was “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” in August.

Pictured: David Letterman (right) with Lizzo in a Season 3 episode of “My Next Guest.”