David Lander, Squiggy in ‘Laverne and Shirley,’ Dies at 73

Actor David Lander, best known as Squiggy on the ABC sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” died Friday evening at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Variety has confirmed. He was 73.

His wife, Kathy Fields Lander, was by his side when he died, along with their daughter, Natalie and son-in-law.

Lander died of multiple sclerosis, which he battled for 37 years. Since he went public with his diagnosis in 1999, Lander spoke to his experience at related conventions.

The actor was best known for portraying Squiggy in “Laverne & Shirley” from 1976 to 1983, which he starred with opposite Michael McKean who starred as Lenny. The characters were developed by the longtime friends and collaborators while they were students at Carnegie Mellon University. In 2002, Lander reprised his iconic role as Squiggy in an episode of “The Simpsons.”

Lander had his eyes on acting at a young age and progressed to an arts high school. After teaming up with McKean in college, the duo moved to Los Angeles, where they joined the comedy ensemble, The Credibility Gap.

Lander and McKean moved onto co-starring in Steven Spielberg’s 1979 comedy film, “1941,” and Kurt Russell’s “Used Cars.”

Lander and McKean also voiced an animated TV series, “Oswald,” for which they voiced two animated penguins Henry and Louie, respectively.

Lander’s TV resume also includes a slew of classics including “The Bob Newhart Show,” “Barney Miller,” “Happy Days,” “Viva Valdez” and “The Drew Carey Show.”

More to come…