David Kirsch, Geoff Suddleson Named Co-Heads of UTA’s Unscripted TV Unit

David Kirsch and Geoff Suddleson have been tapped to become co-heads of UTA’s unscripted television department.

Both are longtime UTA execs. Kirsch has been with the agency since 2008, while Suddleson joined in 2004. Together, they’ll manage the agency division formerly known as the alternative TV department and oversee a roster of U.S. and international production companies, showrunners and TV personalities.

“David and Geoff are terrific colleagues and leaders who have played a significant role in shaping the culture of our Unscripted Television Department,” said Matt Rice, UTA’s head of television. Over their many years at UTA, they have worked to expand the breadth and scope of the opportunities we provide our clients, capitalizing on the ever-evolving nature of the television industry. I am excited to see their hard work and achievement recognized and look forward to watching them shape the future of this area of our business.”

Brent Hansen, who has led UTA’s alternative TV business, will remain in a “focused senior role working with some of the department’s most important clients,” according to the agency.