David Gersh Supports CAA on Managers Issue in WGA Legal Fight

Gersh Agency principle David Gersh has voiced his support for CAA’s position on the role of talent managers in the agency’s larger fight with the Writers Guild of America.

In a declaration filed Friday in federal court in Los Angeles, David Gersh asserts that WGA West executive director David Young told him that the guild would continue to ask talent managers to help find jobs for writers in order to keep the pressure on CAA and WME, the two largest agencies that have not signed a new franchise agreement with the WGA. Talent managers under California law are not allowed to directly procure employment for clients.

CAA’s legal filing was a response to the WGA’s request for a delay in the hearing on the temporary injunction sought by CAA and WME against the WGA. The agencies maintain the guild has instituted an illegal boycott against them by directing guild members not to be represented by them.

During a conversation with Young in August, Gersh stated: “Mr. Young advised that the Guilds are not ready to withdraw their delegation to the managers, because the Guilds need to use the managers as leverage against WME and CAA.”

