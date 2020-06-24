David E. Kelley’s ABC Drama ‘Big Sky’ Casts ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Alum Jade Pettyjohn

Jade Pettyjohn has joined the cast of the upcoming ABC drama series “Big Sky.”

The series hails from David E. Kelley and is based on the Cassie Dewell book series by C.J. Box. In the series, private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Pettyjohn will star as Grace Sullivan, one of the two kidnapped sisters. Described as a tough girl with wisdom beyond her years, Grace is kidnapped alongside her older sister Danielle, but not without a fight.

Pettyjohn recently starred in the Hulu limited series “Little Fires Everywhere” alongside Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon. She also starred in the Annapura film “Destroyer” opposite Nicole Kidman. Her other TV credits include “School of Rock,” “The Mentalist,” “United States of Tara,” and “The Last Ship.”

She is repped by by Innovative Artists and Karen Renna & Associates.

Other cast members on “Big Sky” include Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jesse James Keitel, and John Carroll Lynch.

Kelley created the series and will write multiple episodes. He will also serve as showrunner on the first season. Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box are also executive producing. The show will be produced by A+E Studios and 20th Century Fox Television.