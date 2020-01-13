×

Dave Bautista Joins ‘See’ Season 2 at Apple

Will Thorne

Dave Bautista has joined the Apple series “See” for its second season, Variety has confirmed.

The series takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see. He must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who wants the twins destroyed.

Alfre Woodard stars as Paris, Baba Voss’s spiritual leader. “See” also stars Yadira Guevara-Prip, Sylvia Hoeks, Nesta Cooper, Archie Madekwe, Christian Camargo, Hera Hilmar, and Marilee Talkington.

The series was written and created by Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence. According to Apple, the series features cast and crew who are blind or have low vision. “See” hails from Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

