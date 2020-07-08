Darren Star Signs Multi-Year Deal With ViacomCBS’ Entertainment and Youth Group

“Sex and the City” and “Younger” creator Darren Star has inked an overall production and development deal with ViacomCBS’ entertainment and youth group.

“Darren is a creative force behind some of the most seminal shows of our time and we are thrilled he will continue to call ViacomCBS his home as we rapidly expand our studios business,” said Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS’ entertainment and youth group.

Star will develop projects for the division’s various linear brands — which include Comedy Central, MTV, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV, CMT, VH1, TV Land and Logo — through MTV Studios. ViacomCBS’ E&Y Studios president Keith Cox will oversee the development efforts.

“I am thrilled to continue this journey with Keith, Nina, Chris and the ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group,” said Star. “They inspire me with their passion and vision. I feel very fortunate to have a home that allows me to create content for all platforms.”

“Younger,” which airs on ViacomCBS-owned TVLand and stars Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff, is slated for a seventh season, making it the cabler’s longest-running original series and has proven to be a top cable comedy performer among women viewers. A spinoff of the poular half-hour series, starring Duff, is in early development.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Darren who has his finger on the pulse of pop culture like no other,” said Cox. “He’s a proven hit-maker whose storytelling has captivated generations and we’re elated to be in business with him for the long-term.”