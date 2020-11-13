‘Darkwing Duck’ Reboot in the Works at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

A “Darkwing Duck” reboot is in early development at Disney Plus, Variety has learned from sources.

No writer is currently attached to the project, but sources say it will be executive produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee of Point Grey Pictures. McAtee will oversee the project for the company.

Reps for Point Grey did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment. Disney declined to comment.

The original “Darkwing Duck” was created by Tad Stones and ran from 1991-1992 for three seasons and 91 episodes. It originally aired on The Disney Channel and ABC while also airing in syndication. The series followed the titular duck superhero, who lived an ordinary suburban life under the secret identity of Drake Mallard. He is assisted in his crime fighting by his sidekick and pilot Launchpad McQuack. He is also sometimes assisted by his adopted daughter, Gosalyn. The show featured the voices of Jim Cummings as Darkwing Duck, Christine Cavanaugh as Gosalyn, and Terry McGovern as Launchpad.

The show had connections to fellow Disney animated series “DuckTales,” with Launchpad appearing in both the original “DuckTales” and the recent reboot. Most recently, Darkwing and Gosalyn appeared in the rebooted show as well. In that version, Darkwing is a fictional character from an old superhero TV series. In Season 2, Mallard, the president of the Darkwing Duck fan club, gets the chance to become Darkwing in real life and begins fighting crime. Gosalyn was introduced in Season 3.

Should the project go to series, it would be the latest Disney Plus take on a well-known property. The streamer currently airs the series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” based on the “High School Musical” film franchise. They are also prepping a female-led reboot of “Doogie Howser M.D.” and a sequel series to the film “Willow” among several others.

In addition to their film work, Point Grey currently has multiple shows on the air on both premium cable and streaming. The company produces the Showtime comedy “Black Monday,” which was recently renewed for a third season. At Amazon, Point Grey produces the hit comic book adaptation “The Boys.” The show has proven so popular that Amazon not only greenlit a third season and an after-show, but also announced development on a spinoff.

Point Grey is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek.