‘Dark Side of the Ring’ Becomes Vice TV’s Highest-Rated Series Ever With Season 2

“Dark Side of the Ring” is now the best-performing series in Vice TV history.

According to Nielsen Live+3 data for both seasons of the show, the series as a whole has averaged 423,000 viewers per episode with 242,000 in the adults 18-49 demographic, marking the highest marks in both measures for an original series since Vice TV launched in 2016.

Furthermore, Live+3 data through May 19 shows that the second season of the show has averaged 485,000 viewers with 288,000 in the adults 18-49 demographic. That is up 52% and 73% respectively compared to Season 1, which aired last year.

The Season 2 finale, which covered the tragic death of Owen Hart, debuted on May 19. It broke the previous Live+3 viewership and key demo records for the network, nabbing 626,000 viewers with 390,000 in adults 18-49.

“We are absolutely ecstatic with the success of ‘Dark Side of the Ring,'” said Morgan Hertzan, executive vice president and general manager of Vice Television. :Audiences respond to our courageous compelling storytelling, and this series has proven to be heavyweight in the television landscape. I am very proud to partner with the incredible creatives at Vice Studios, and tag team executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener who have so skillfully crafted this show. It is in every way the no holds barred type of programming that you can expect to see on Vice TV. Looking forward to the next KO!”

The docuseries takes in-depth looks at some of the most controversial moments and figures in the history of professional wrestling. In addition to Hart’s death, Season 2 of the series covered topics such as: the career of Chris Benoit, which ended with Benoit’s suicide after he murdered both his wife and young son; the murder of Dino Bravo; the “Brawl for All” tournament that led to career-ending injuries; David Schultz’s violent run-in with a 20/20 reporter; the death of Nancy Argentino, Jimmy Snuka’s girlfirend; the story of tag team wrestling legends Hawk and Animal; and Herb Abrams’ attempt to build a wrestling empire;

Former WWE star and current AEW star Chris Jericho serves as narrator. Husney is the executive producer and writer for the show, while Eisener is executive producer and director. Catherine Whyte, Naveen Prasad, and Vanessa Case are also executive producers, with Alex McIntosh producing. Tara Nadolny is the supervising executive for Vice TV. “Dark Side of the Ring” is produced by Vice Studios.