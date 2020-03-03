‘Dark Side of the Ring’ Sets Season 2 Return Date, Premiere to Tackle Chris Benoit Case

Vice has announced that the second season of its popular series “Dark Side of the Ring” will return this month.

Season 2 of the show, which goes behind the scenes of some of the most controversial stories in pro wrestling, will debut on March 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The two-hour season premiere will delve into the story of Chris Benoit, who killed his wife, Nancy, and son, Daniel, in 2007 before committing suicide. The episode will feature interview’s with Benoit’s family and friends, including his other son, David, and Sandra Toffoloni, Nancy Benoit’s sister.

The season will also feature episodes on: the murder of Dino Bravo; the “Brawl for All” tournament that led to career-ending injuries; the career of ECW star New Jack; David Schultz’s violent run-in with a 20/20 reporter; the death of Nancy Argentino, Jimmy Snuka’s girlfirend; the story of tag team wrestling legends Hawk and Animal; Herb Abrams’ attempt to build a wrestling empire; and the story of Owen Hart’s death during a WWE pay-per-view.

Episodes of the first season covered topics such as Bruiser Brody’s murder in Puerto Rico, The Montreal Screwjob, and the relationship between “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth.

“The first season of ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ was a massive hit,” said Morgan Hertzan, executive vice president and general manager of Vice Television. “These powerful stories transcend wrestling fandom and resonate with both fans of the sport and newcomers who were captivated by this incredible storytelling. We rise to the challenge and do not shy away from the truth. I am proud and excited to continue telling these courageous stories in season two.”

The show, which was the most watched show in Vice TV history in its first season, will air weekly on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Former WWE star and current AEW star Chris Jericho will serve as narrator. In addition, Chris Gethard will host a new weekly after show airing at 11 p.m. after each episode. It will feature a rotating panel of guests from the worlds of pro wrestling and entertainment.

“As lifelong fans, we have always been fascinated by the behind-the-scenes, human stories of the world of professional wrestling,” said executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener. “For our second season we’re going even deeper into its secretive past. Many wrestlers and family members we interviewed have never spoken out before. Our series seeks to help bring closure to their stories.”

Husney is the executive producer and writer for the show, while Eisener is executive producer and director. Catherine Whyte, Naveen Prasad, and Vanessa Case are also executive producers, with Alex McIntosh producing. Tara Nadolny is the supervising executive for Vice TV. “Dark Side of the Ring” is produced by Vice Studios.