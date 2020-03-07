×

Danny Tidwell, 'So You Think You Can Dance' Finalist, Dies at 35

Danny Tidwell
Danny Tidwell, a finalist on “So You Think You Can Dance,” died on Friday, according to his brother, fellow dancer Travis Wall. Tidwell was 35

Wall announced the news in an Instagram post on Saturday morning.

“Yesterday I lost a brother. And we all lost a gift. I’m not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can’t believe this is real. I can’t believe you’re gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you! I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing,” Wall posted.

My heart is broken. Yesterday I lost a brother. And we all lost a gift. I’m not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can’t believe this is real. I can’t believe you’re gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you! I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing. We will all remember the joy and passion you brought to everyone you came in contact with through out your journey. A journey cut to short. You are a legend. And I love you so much Danny. Rest In Peace my brother. I can’t believe I’m even typing this . Please pray for my mom and my family during this difficult time. 💔💔💔

Tidwell competed in the third season of “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2007 and finished as the runner-up. Originally from Norfolk, Va., he was 22 during the competition and danced contemporary style. His brother danced in the previous season and also came in second place.

Debbie Allen, a judge on Tidwell’s season, called him a “dancing genius” and a “prince among paupers” in a tribute to him on Twitter.

Comfort Fedoke, a top eight contestant on the fourth season of the dance series, remembered Tidwell and shared a video of one of his performances on Instagram.

