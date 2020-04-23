Danny DeVito, Aubrey Plaza to Star in Animated Comedy Pilot at FX

Danny DeVito and Aubrey Plaza are teaming up for a new project.

The duo are among the voice cast attached to a new animated series titled “Little Demon” which has received a pilot order at FX, Variety has confirmed.

“Little Demon” hails from Plaza’s longtime collaborators Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla. It follows a reluctant mother (Plaza) who, 13 years after being impregnated by the Devil (DeVito), is attempting to live an ordinary life in Delaware with her daughter. However, they are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.

Plaza’s Antichrist daughter will be voiced by Danny’s daughter Lucy DeVito.

“Community” and “Rick and Morty” creator Dan Harmon is on board as an executive producer, alongside Fowler, Kirschner, Valla, and Plaza. Danny, Lucy and Jake DeVito are all exec producing via their Jersey Films 2nd Avenue production banner.

The pilot is being produced by FX Productions, ShadowMachine and Steve Levy.

