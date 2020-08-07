Daniel Dae Kim, Katie Chang and Scoot McNairy Board AMC Animated Drama ‘Pantheon’

AMC’s upcoming animated drama “Pantheon” has rounded out its cast.

Daniel Dae Kim, Katie Chang and Scoot McNairy have boarded the series, which was given a two-season order by AMC back in March. They join previously announced cast members Paul Dano, Taylor Schilling, Aaron Eckhart and Rosemarie Dewitt, among others.

The one-hour show is based on a series of short stories by Ken Liu about Uploaded Intelligence, or human consciousness uploaded to the cloud. The first season will consist of eight episodes and focus on Maddie (Chang), a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online. The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David (Kim), whose consciousness has been uploaded to the cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan.

“Pantheon” is created, written and showrun by Craig Silverstein, with Liu serving as consulting producer. Titmouse Inc. is attached as the animation studio, with AMC Studios producing.

“Ken’s engaging and thought-provoking short stories pave the way for a deeply gripping series, and I couldn’t ask for a greater group of talented voices to bring these complex characters to life,” said Silverstein.

Here’s a list of the full voice cast for the series: Daniel Dae Kim, Katie Chang, Paul Dano, Rosemarie DeWitt, Aaron Eckhart, Taylor Schilling, Ron Livingston, Chris Diamantopoulos, Raza Jaffrey, Scoot McNairy, Anika Noni Rose, Grey Griffin, SungWon Cho, Kevin Durand, Samuel Roukin, and Krystina Alabado.

In terms of the other main characters, DeWitt will voice Ellen, Maddie’s mother who attempts to connect with her detached daughter and soon discovers Maddie is communicating with someone on the web whom she believes may be impersonating her deceased husband. Dano will voice Caspian, a brilliant computer science teen who comes to Maddie’s aid as they search for the truth. Eckhart will voice Cary, Caspian’s demanding father with rigid ways, and Schilling will voice Renee, Caspian’s doting mother.