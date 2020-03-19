×

Daniel Dae Kim Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Alex Stedman

News Editor, Variety.com

Daniel Dae Kim
CREDIT: AlbertoReyes/Shutterstock

Daniel Dae Kim announced on Instagram on Thursday that he’s tested positive for coronavirus, opening up about his journey to diagnosis and pleading for the public to follow self-isolation guidelines.

The actor, who is now in Hawaii and was there when he obtained his test, was in New York the past few weeks, shooting on the NBC series “New Amsterdam.”

“For all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is,” he said in his Instagram video. “And if you treat this without care, you are potentially endangering the lives of millions of people, including your loved ones. So for the sake of everyone else, please follow the guidelines: socially distance, self-isolate, stop touching your face, and of course, wash your hands.”

Kim is only the latest celebrity to go public with a diagnosis, following the likes of Kevin Durant, Tom Hanks and “Game of Thrones” actor Kristofer Hivju.

More to come…

