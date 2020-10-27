TV Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ ‘The Voice’ Lead ABC and NBC to Ratings Tie

“Dancing With the Stars” and “The Voice” topped the Monday ratings race and led their networks to a tie in the overall leaderboard.

The ABC dancing show scored a 1.0 rating among adults aged 18-49 and drew 6.1 million total viewers, a solid 20% jump from last week’s episode in the former metric. Right after that, “Emergency Call” with Luke Wilson posted a 0.6 rating and 3.6 million viewers, almost matching its premiere numbers after falling to a 0.4 for the last couple weeks.

While NBC’s singing program also scored a 1.0 rating, that represents a 17% dip from last Monday and a season low so far through three episodes. However, its 7.3 million total viewership tally was easily the largest on the night. “The Weakest Link” delivered its weakest showing to date, falling to a 0.6 rating and 3.7 million total viewers.

CBS’ “Big Brother” also came in with a 1.0 rating, drawing 3.8 million total viewers. The network’s “Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event” scored a 0.2 rating and around 800,000 total viewers after that. A “One Day At a Time” replay rounded off the night with a 0.2 and a touch under 1 million pairs of eyeballs.

After reaching a season high last episode, “L.A.’s Finest” dipped back down to a 0.4 rating and 1.7 million viewers for Fox last night. Fellow scripted broadcast newcomer “Filthy Rich” ticked down to a 0.3 rating and 1.4 million viewers.

Univision averaged a 0.3 rating across the night, with a new episode of “Medicos” leading the way at a 0.4 rating and 1.4 million viewers.

Telemundo and the CW both averaged a 0.2 rating, with “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” topping the former’s schedule and “Todo Por Mi Hija” the latter’s.