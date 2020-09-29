TV Ratings: Carole Baskin Elimination Helps ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Top Monday

“Dancing With the Stars” twirled its way to the top of the TV ratings charts once again on Monday night, as it faced stiff competition from the Stanley Cup finals on NBC.

The ABC dancing show scored a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 and drew just over 7 million total viewers, as “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin was mauled off the show. That means it retained 100% of its demo from last week, and is up on the same week last season. Both numbers could be subject to adjustment later in the day, due to ABC’s programming being preempted by a pulsating “Monday Night Football” NFL game. In the 10 p.m. time slot, Luke Wilson’s new unscripted series “Emergency Call” debuted to a 0.7 rating and 4.3 million total viewers, certainly not numbers that would cause the Disney-owned network to phone 9-1-1.

Fox’s new drama “Filthy Rich” dropped a dramatic 40% from its premiere in the demo to a 0.3 rating. It also just under 1 million total viewers, ending up with 2.1 million for episode 2. Prior to that, “L.A.’s Finest” continued its broadcast run with a 0.4 rating and 2.3 million pairs of eyeballs, roughly a 20% drop on both metrics from episode 1.

NBC’s coverage of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s comfortable Stanley Cup win averaged a 0.8 rating and just under 3 million viewers in the fast nationals.

“Love Island” scored a 0.4 rating for the third episode in a row over on CBS, drawing 1.8 million viewers in the process. The second episode of the new season of “Manhunt” ticked down to a 0.2 rating and 1.4 million viewers. Earlier on, replays of “The Neighborhood” and “Young Sheldon” both managed a 0.4 rating.

The CW’s coverage of iHeartRadio Music Festival night 2 faired better than night 1, averaging a 0.2 rating and 556,000 total viewers.