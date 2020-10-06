TV Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Dips to Season Low Against Rescheduled NFL Game

“Dancing With the Stars” tripped up a little in routine on Monday night, as a rescheduled NFL game dominated the ratings for CBS.

The ABC dance show ticked down to a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 and just over 6 million total viewers. That represents an 18% dip from last week in the former metric, and a season low in both overall. Despite its weaker lead-in, Luke Wilson unscripted series “Emergency Call” managed to retain 100% of its premiere rating, delivering a 0.6 and 3.5 million viewers.

The mouth-watering NFL clash between the New England and the Kansas City Chiefs was supposed to take place on Sunday, but the game was postponed to last night due to New England quarterback Cam Newton testing positive for COVID-19. An averaged of around 12.5 million viewers tuned in to the game on CBS, and a 3.5 averaged ratings was easily enough to carry the night for the network. “Big Brother” scored a 0.8 rating and 3 million viewers in the 10 p.m. time slot.

Meanwhile over on NBC, the network’s Joe Biden town hall delivered a 0.5 rating and just under 3.8 million pairs of eyeballs. Following that, “American Ninja Warrior” came in with a 0.4 rating and 2.1 million total viewers.

Over on Fox, “L.A.’s Finest” ticked down to a 0.3 rating and 1.7 million viewers with its third episode, a 32% viewership loss from last week. “Filthy Rich” came in even with a 0.3 and 1.6 million viewers, a debut season low in the latter metric.

The CW aired “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” to a 0.2 rating and 797,000 viewers, followed by “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” to the same rating and 752,000 viewers.