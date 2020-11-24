TV Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale Delivers 6-Week Audience High

The finale of “Dancing With the Stars” waltzed its way to solid if unspectacular ratings on Monday night.

A total of 6.1 million people tuned in to watch former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe and her partner Artem Chigvintsev be crowned the Mirrorball Champions. That represents a six-week viewership high, but is down around 2 million viewers on the season 29 premiere. Afterwards, “The Good Doctor” came in even with a 0.6 rating and 4.4 million viewers.

“The Voice” tied “Dancing With the Stars” at a 0.9 for first place overall on the night, ticking down fractionally in total viewership from last week to 6.8 million. Jane Lynch’s “The Weakest Link” maintained 100% of its rating and audience from last week, coming in at a 0.5 and 3.1 million.

CBS’ Monday night lineup had mixed fortunes, as “Bob Hearts Abishola” ticked down from its season 2 premiere to a 0.6 rating and 4.7 million viewers, while “Bull” ticked up to a 0.5 rating and 4.6 million viewers. “The Neighborhood” and “All Rise” were both even on their premieres, with the former scoring a 0.8 rating and 5.3 million viewers, and the latter a 0.5 and 4 million.

Over on Fox, “L.A.’s Finest” came in with a 0.3 rating and 1.6 million viewers, followed by “Filthy Rich” with the same rating and 1.2 million pairs of eyeballs.

Univision and Telemundo tied with a 0.3 average rating across the night. The former was led by “Vencer El Desamor” at a 0.4 rating and 1.5 million viewers, the latter by “Todo Por Mi Hija” at a 0.4 and 1.4 million.

CW aired the first two episodes of “Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life,” which averaged a 0.1 rating and around 480,000 total viewers.