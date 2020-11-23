‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29 Winner Revealed (SPOILERS)

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 29 finale of “Dancing With The Stars” on ABC. The winner is revealed in this post.

Former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe and her partner Artem Chigvintsev have been crowned the Mirrorball Champions of the 29th season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Also competing in the finale were “Catfish” creator Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, “One Day at a Time” star Justina Machado and Sasha Farber and R&B singer Nelly and Daniella Karagach. Machado came in fourth place, Nelly in third and Schulman in second, respectively. Each duo performed two dances — first, a repeat of a previous dance, followed by a freestyle.

Bristowe and Chigvintsev repeated their Argentine Tango to “Toxic” by Britney Spears, and performed their freestyle dance to “Sparkling Diamonds” from the musical “Moulin Rouge.” They received a perfect score of 30/30 on each dance from the judges. Bristowe’s win marks the second year in a row a former Bachelorette has been victorious on “Dancing With the Stars” (with Hannah Brown winning season 28). This is also Chigvintsev’s first Mirrorball trophy in his nine seasons as a pro on the show.

The finale event was filled with plenty of entertainment, including a performance by Nelly of his hits “Ride Wit Me,” “Lil Bit” and “Hot in Herre.” Judge Derek Hough also danced a solo to “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” by FINNEAS.

Bristowe and Chigvintsev will appear on “Good Morning America” and “Live With Kelly and Ryan” Tuesday morning on ABC.