TV Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Ticks Down, Narrowly Tops ‘America’s Got Talent’

It was a pretty close run affair at the top of the Tuesday night ratings charts, as “Dancing With the Stars” and “America’s Got Talent” went head-to-head.

The ABC show narrowly ended up on top in the key 18-49 demo, scoring a 1.0 to “AGT”‘s 0.8. However, that 1.0 represents a 23% drop from last week’s season premiere, and roughly a 2 million viewer loss. In terms of total viewership, the NBC series only just won the evening, drawing 5.9 million viewers to 5.8 for “”Dancing With the Stars.”

ABC won the night overall, as the annual Time100 list of the world’s most influential people made its broadcast debut in the 10 p.m. time slot, scoring a 0.4 rating and 2.4 million total viewers. NBC came second, as new episode of “Transplant” followed “AGT” with a 0.5 rating and 3.8 million pairs of eyeballs.

Over on Fox, the broadcast premiere of “Cosmos: Possible Worlds,” presented by Neil deGrasse Tyson, didn’t exactly score galactic numbers. Its debut delivered a 0.4 rating and 1.6 million viewers, followed by a second episode at a 0.3 and 1.5 million.

“Love Island” ticked down fractionally from last episode on CBS, scoring a 0.4 rating and 1.9 million viewers. Through 23 episodes, the now Vegas-set series is averaging just that rating and 1.8 million viewers. Last night, “Love Island” was sandwiched by reruns of “NCIS” and “FBI: Most Wanted,” with the former scoring a 0.4 and 4.1 million viewers, and the latter a 0.3 and 1.8 million.

On the CW, the season finale of “Dead Pixels” could only manage a 0.1 rating and just under 350,000 viewers. Later on, “Tell Me a Story” came in with the same rating and 315,000 viewers.