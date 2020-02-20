Danai Gurira Inks Overall Deal With ABC Studios

Danai Gurira has signed a two-year overall deal with ABC Studios.

Under the deal, the celebrated actress and playwright will develop, write and produce projects for the studio across all platforms. She is currently serving as showrunner and executive producer on “Americanah,” a miniseries for HBO Max which she adapted from the bestselling novel by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Lupita Nyong’o is attached to star.

“From Zimbabwe to Wakanda to Broadway, there is no one like Danai Gurira,” said Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Studios. “The scope of her talents and the breadth of her abilities are simply astonishing. We are over the moon that she has chosen to make ABC Studios her exclusive home.”

Gurira currently stars on the hit AMC zombie apocalypse series “The Walking Dead,” with the show set to debut the second half of its tenth season this Sunday. It was reported last year that Gurira would be exiting the show during Season 10. She first joined the show in its third season and has become a central and fan-favorite character.

“I am thrilled to work with Jonnie and his stellar team at ABC studios,” said Gurira. “Their commitment to the feminine perspective aligns with my goals as a storyteller. I am excited to amplify unheard voices and bring to light narratives that will tackle universal themes while they simultaneously break barriers and bring new faces, voices and influences to the screen.”

Gurira holds the distinction of being the first African female writer to have a play on Broadway. Her stage plays include “In the Continuum,” “Eclipsed,” and “The Convert.” Her newest play, “Familiar,” received its world premiere at Yale Rep and premiered in New York at Playwrights Horizons in 2016.

In addition to her work on “The Walking Dead,” Gurira is known for starring in the blockbuster Marvel film “Black Panther” as General Okoye. She went on to reprise the role in both “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

She is the founder of Love Our Girls, which spotlights the specific challenges faced by women and girls while celebrating the work by organizations seeking to make a difference. In December 2018, she was also named a Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women, supporting its mandate of gender equality and women’s rights.

Gurira is repped by UTA, Suskin Management and Jackoway Tyerman.