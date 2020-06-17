Dan Harmon Inks Fox Entertainment Animation Deal, Lands Series Commitments

Dan Harmon has signed a broadcast network-only exclusive direct animation deal with Fox Entertainment.

Under the deal, Harmon has received a series commitment for an adult animated series that is currently being targeted for a spring 2022 debut. Fox Entertainment will produce and own the series, with Bento Box Entertainment providing the animation.

“Before joining the network ranks, I was an independent producer who had the opportunity to work with Dan on one of my very first projects,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment fo Fox Entertainment. “His singular voice, tenor and conviction to always deliver the unexpected in the stories he tells, let me know right away that he was a special talent. As one of the most prolific creators working in the business today – and as Fox’s animation brand continues to grow and evolve, with the support and guidance of Charlie Collier – there’s no better creative partner to have than Dan Harmon.”

Harmon most recently co-created the hit Adult Swim series “Rick and Morty,” which is currently in its fourth season. The show has proven to be a breakout hit, with Season 3 breaking ratings records for the network as well as winning an Emmy for best animated program. Harmon previously created and executive produced the hit NBC comedy “Community,” which ran for six seasons.

He is repped by CAA and Sloane Offer.

Fox has made a major push into animation of late, building on network cornerstones like “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” and “Bob’s Burgers.” Other animated shows include “Duncanville,” “Bless the Harts,” and “The Great North.”

Other creators who have recently signed direct deals with Fox Entertainment include Jeff Davis, Kyle Killen, Mara Brock Akil and Sarah Watson.