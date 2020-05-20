Dan Cohen to Head ViacomCBS Global Distribution as Armando Nunez Shifts to Advisory Role

Dan Cohen has been elevated to ViacomCBS’ top distribution post as longtime CBS Corp. international sales chief Armando Nunez shifts to an advisory role.

Cohen will serve as president of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, starting in June. Nunez has been chairman of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group and chief content licensing officer since the integrated Viacom and CBS Corp. management team was assembled last fall.

The plan for Nunez to hand the reins to Cohen was worked out months ago, around the time that the leadership team for Viacom and CBS Corp. was settled. Nunez will remain on board as a consultant.

“Thanks to Armando’s exceptional leadership, the critical work to unify our global licensing and distribution operations is complete, and the team is moving forward with a comprehensive strategy for the future,” said ViacomCBS president-CEO Bob Bakish. “In fact, we are already making material progress growing this key business, driven by our combined strength in studio production and our unrivaled library of hit franchises and titles across TV and film. With a smooth transition between outstanding leaders, and with Dan at the helm, we continue to be in the best position to thrive.”

Cohen joined Paramount Pictures in 2017 as president of worldwide TV licensing. Before that he spent 20 years at Disney/ABC, rising to executive VP of pay television and digital sales for Home Entertainment and television distribution for Walt Disney Studios.

Nunez has been with CBS Corp. since 1999.

(Pictured: Dan Cohen, Armando Nunez)